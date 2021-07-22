Crime Stoppers asks Help in Identifying Three Individuals from Incident at Walmart

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting assistance in identifying and locating the three individuals. Jacksonville Police wish to speak to them in regards to an incident that occurred at 5:45 pm on July 8 at Walmart.

The first subject was described as a black male wearing a dark blue t-shirt, white and pink striped shorts, white SpongeBob knee socks, and gray Air Jordan shoes. A black female wearing a white shirt, gray yoga pants, long blue jean jacket, white shoes, and a pink head bandanna.

They exited the business in a gold Hyundai driven by a white female who has brown hair and was wearing a dark-colored belly shirt, black pants with a tattoo on her lower back. The vehicle was missing all four hubcaps and had damage to the front passenger quarter panel.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers mobile app or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.