Crime Stoppers: Car Trailer Theft on Doolin Avenue

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between Saturday, January 20th and Sunday, January 21st, unknown individuals removed a car trailer from a residence in the 900 block of Doolin Avenue.

The trailer is described as Black in color with a wood floor and split ramp. Police are asking anyone with further information on this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking on the ‘Contact Us’ button, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.