Crime Stoppers Have Better 2nd Q, Still Feeling Impacts of SAFE-T Act

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers had a very good second quarter.

All major tracking categories were up for April, May, and June. Coordinator Loren Hamilton says that things always go up when the weather gets warmer in the area.

He says that the implementation of the SAFE-T Act has had a major impact on the group: “It’s definitely hurt us financially. I will say that as far as tips go, it hasn’t slowed down too much. Tips picked up a little at the end of this last quarter with the warmer weather. It also picked up because we received a lot of tips on murder suspect Larry Taylor. All in all, we are just trying to tread water right now with the financial issues but so far so good.”

Hamilton says that Crime Stoppers are still looking for board members in Scott and Cass County, specifically in Winchester, Beardstown, and Ashland. With some recent vacancies, the board is looking to refill its ranks to keep going.

Hamilton says that it helps keep the group up to date on what’s going on in those counties: “We like to geographically place our board members and in Jacksonville we’re good. In some of the outlying areas, those board members are really our eyes and ears. Without them, we really don’t know what’s going on or what’s happening good and bad in those areas. That’s why we try to have someone geographically. If anyone is interested, definitely give me a call. My direct line is 217-479-3561 or just call the Jacksonville Police Department to get in touch with me. We will then talk and I’ll give you the details of what we kind of look for and expect from a board member.”

The third quarter for Crime Stoppers is expected to be busy with National Night Out plans currently in the works for August. Hamilton says that the warmer weather should sustain tips and activity for the local group well into the Fall.