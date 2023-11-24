Crime Stoppers Hosting Holiday Family Photographs Fundraiser

By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2023 at 1:35pm

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are hosting a holiday family photograph fundraiser.

A $25 minimum donation will get a family up to 3 digital images along with a print release with photographer Lacey Matthews on Sunday, December 3rd from 1:30-3:30PM at the Hampton Inn, located at 1725 West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville.

100% of the donations will benefit the local Crime Stoppers board and their annual budget.

For more information or to book your photo session appointment, please text or call Mackenzie Stewart at 217-473-9996.