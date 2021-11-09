Crime Stoppers Invite Public to November Meeting

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 9, 2021 at 2:31pm

The public is being invited to give input during the next Crime Stoppers meeting.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties Coordinator Loren Hamilton announced today, Crime Stoppers will be conducting their November meeting in Winchester Illinois.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 18 at the Nimrod Funk building in the Scott County Fairgrounds at 401 N Walnut St, beginning at 6 pm.

Hamilton says the meeting is open to the public and anyone who has questions, comments, or concerns about the Crime Stopper program is encouraged to attend.