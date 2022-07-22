Crime Stoppers: JPD Seeking Tips on Theft At Morgan Co. Fair

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking tips to assist the Jacksonville Police in an investigation of a theft.

Some time between the hours of 6PM July 10th and Noon on July 11th, unknown individuals removed a Simplicity zero-turn riding lawnmower that had been on display at the Morgan County Fairgrounds during the fair.

Anyone who has any information concerning this incident should submit an anonymous tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the “Leave A Tip” button on the home page and fill out the form.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by phone at 217-243-7300, by text to 274637 – the first word of the text tip must be “PAYOUT”, or download the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app from Itunes or the Google Play store and submit a tip in the app.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.