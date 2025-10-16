Crime Stoppers: Laptop Computers Stolen from Jax Business

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between Thursday evening on October 9th and 11:40am on October 13th, someone removed 3 laptop computers from a business located in the 200 block of West Morgan Street. One of the laptops were black and the other two blue. One Acer brand and two Hewlett Packard.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com or you can submit a tip on the Morgan Scott Cass County Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Remember Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property you may be eligible for a cash reward.