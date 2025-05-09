Crime Stoppers Most Wanted of the Week

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 9, 2025 at 2:37pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties is looking to help area law enforcement locate a pair of wanted individuals with this week’s Crime Stoppers Wanted of the Week.

80-year-old Harold M. Sheehan of Franklin is wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. He is described as being a white male standing 6′ tall and weighing 210 pounds with brush cut hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also seeking information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Alexandria R Wickenhauser of Winchester. She is wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of forgery, theft of mislaid property, driving on a suspended license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Wickenhauser is described as being a white female standing 5′ 4” tall, weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is also wanted on an active warrant out of Greene County.

Anyone with information on Harold M. Sheehan or Alexandria R Wickenhauser’s whereabouts is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online by messaging the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page or via their website at https://morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers says if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.