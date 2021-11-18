Crime Stoppers Offering Max Reward for Info on Two Year Old Murder Case

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in solving a Jacksonville murder investigation that has grown cold.

Friday, November 19th marks the two-year anniversary of Maurice Cunningham’s Murder in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Cunningham, who was 19 at the time, was discovered with a gunshot wound and unresponsive at a residence at 618 Jordan Street on November 19th, 2019 at around 11:30 pm. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield where he later died as a result of his injuries on November 22nd.

Coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, Loren Hamilton, along with the Jacksonville Police Department says they would like to provide the family answers and some closure in their loss.

Hamilton says Crime Stoppers will pay the maximum award allowed by IRS regulations for tips that lead to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”