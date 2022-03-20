Crime Stoppers: Person of Interest Sought In Duncan Park Car Break In

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties are asking for the public to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in locating a person of interest in an alleged vehicle break in.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle was broken into in Duncan Park on Jacksonville’s west end between the hours of 3:20PM-4:30PM on March 17th and the vehicle owner’s personal identification and multiple credit cards were stolen among other items.

Jacksonville Police believe the individual depicted in the photo in this story may have information concerning this crime and wish to speak to them.

If anyone has any information concerning the identity of this individual or about details of the crime, you may contact the Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers anonymously by submitting a tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the tipsubmit link on the homepage.

You may also phone anonymously at 217-243-7300, or text in your tip anonymously at 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers app available in Apple’s ITunes or the Google Play Store.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest or solving of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward.