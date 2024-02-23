Crime Stoppers: Residential Burglary Investigation Open on South Clay

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent residential burglary.

Sometime between 7PM on Sunday, February 18th and 1:45PM on Monday, February 19th, unknown individuals damaged a window to make forcible entry into a residence in the 1300 block of South Clay. Upon entry, various pieces of jewelry and two pairs of Western boots were removed.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident, is urged to submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the “Contact Us” button, or you may submit a tip at their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Tips may also left at the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300 or via text message by texting to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout.

Remember, Crime Stoppers wants your information and not your name. If your tips lead to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.