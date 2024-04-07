Crime Stoppers: Rolling Acres Shots Fired Case from March Remains Unsolved

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a reckless discharge of a firearm case.

At approximately 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 28th, officers responded to the area of Rolling Acres Mobile Home park. Residents reported hearing gunfire in the area. A white, late model four-door sedan with dark tinted windows was reported leaving the mobile home park onto Morton Avenue shortly after the gunfire was heard.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the ‘Contact Us’ at the top of the page, or submit a tip through their website www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also submit a tip by calling 217-243-7300 or through a text message by texting to the number 274637, the first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’

Crime Stoppers wishes to remind the public that they want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.