Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Criminal Damage to Vehicle

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent incident of criminal damage.

Sometime between October 20th and October 22nd unknown person(s) slashed the tires on a parked vehicle in the 500 block of South Prairie Street. Three out of the four tires were punctured on a Mercury Grand Marquis.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be via the Crime Stoppers mobile app or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”