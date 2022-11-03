Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent ATV Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their Investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between October 12th and 27th, unknown person(s) forced entry into a shed located in the 2100 block of Heitz Road near Literberry.

A blue 2019 Honda Rancher ATV and a black 5’x8′ single axle flatbed trailer were both stolen from the property.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area to submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers reminds that if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.