Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent Forced Entry Copper Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent residential burglary.

Sometime between 4 pm on August 15th, and 5 pm on August 17th, an unknown person(s) entered a residence in the 800 block of Myrtle Street. Once inside, some copper piping was then removed from the residence.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.