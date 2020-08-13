Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between Wednesday August 5 and Sunday August 9: unknown person(s) removed a large ‘party’ tent from a business in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com