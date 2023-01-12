Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent Vehicle Burglary

The Jacksonville Police Department is requesting information from the public to assist in their investigation of a recent burglary case.

According to a report by Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, sometime in the overnight hours of Monday, January 9th, an unknown person(s) entered a garage in the 1000 block of South East Street in Jacksonville.

Once inside the perpetrators gained access to an unlocked vehicle. Numerous items that included credit cards, a debit card, and a driver’s license were then removed from the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.