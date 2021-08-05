Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Stolen Motorcycles

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of a recent theft.

Five Motorcycles were removed from a property in the 1200 block of Ginder Road this past May. Among those taken were a 2003 Honda XR250 red and white Dirt bike, a 250cc Harley Davidson, and three 125cc Dirt Bikes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says all tips are anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan-Scott Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.