Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Waverly Break In

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their case of a recent Residential Burglary.

On Monday, August 17th, Deputies received a report of a break in at a residence in the 300 block of East Prairie in Waverly. A window was damaged in the attempt.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com