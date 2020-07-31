Crime Stoppers Seek Information on GPS System Removed from Intersection

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 31, 2020 at 3:04pm

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s on a recent theft of lost or mislaid property in Jacksonville.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020 around 5:50 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., a white male in a red four door truck, picked up a Trimble GPS System at the intersection of South Diamond and Michigan.

The Trimble GPS was in a faded yellow briefcase style hard case with an antenna attached to the Trimble base station.

The driver of the truck left Northbound on South Diamond. Crime Stoppers is asking if the item is in your possession, please return it to any local law enforcement agency.

Anyone residing in the area who may have additional surveillance footage, or information is requested to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.