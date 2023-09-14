Crime Stoppers Seek Tips in Stolen Vehicle Investigation

Jacksonville Police are seeking information on the theft of this 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent vehicle theft.

Sometime between 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 10th, and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11th, a bronze 2015 Hyundai Sonata was removed from the 1100 block of North Diamond Street. The vehicle is described as having tinted windows and damage to the undercarriage.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.