Crime Stoppers Seek Tips on Recent Vehicle Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 11:30 pm and midnight on Sunday, February 26th, an unknown person used a brick to break a window in a parked vehicle in the 400 block of East Douglas Avenue. Upon entry, a small black Louis Vuitton purse containing several items was then removed.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.