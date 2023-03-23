Crime Stoppers Seek Tips on Van Stolen from Jacksonville’s West Side

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a recent auto theft.

According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, sometime between 6 pm on Monday, March 20th, and 10:20 am Tuesday, March 21st, unknown person(s) took a Ford E350 cargo van from the 1000 block of Edgehill.

The van is described as white in color with the words ‘First Baptist Church’ written on both sides. The van was equipped with a black roof rack that contained two yellow kayaks.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.