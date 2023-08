By Jeremy Coumbes on August 1, 2023 at 12:18pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are accepting applications from anyone interested in serving on their volunteer Board of Directors who live or work in Beardstown, Meredosia, or Winchester.

Questions can be directed and applications sent to Coordinator Loren Hamilton by e-mail at morganscott2010@hotmail.com

Hamilton says a criminal background check on applicants will be required