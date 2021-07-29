Crime Stoppers Seeking Anonymous Tips on Recent Jacksonville Shootings

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigations of multiple shootings that have occurred in the city over the last week.

On Tuesday, July 27 at 9:11 pm, JPD received multiple reports of shots fired. It was determined that there were at least two separate crime scenes. Police later determined during the course of the investigation that the two incidents are related.

No injuries have been reported from either incident but, property has been damaged.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers is reminding the public that all tips are anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Morgan-Scott mobile app, available for download in Google Play and the App Store, and by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.