Crime Stoppers Seeking Info in Home Depot Theft Incident

Local Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s assistance for information into a recent theft.

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a theft incident that occurred on Thursday, June 10th at 8:15AM at Home Depot in Jacksonville.

Two unknown White males cut through a chain and removed a 48-inch Troy-Bilt Pony Lawnmower. The first male was wearing a Green T-Shirt, Blue Jeans, Black shoes, and Black cap. The second male was wearing a White T-Shirt, Blue Jeans, Black & White Shoes, and a Short Buzz Haircut. The pair exited eastbound out of the parking lot towards Morton Avenue in a White Ford F-150 . The pickup had yellow rooftop lights on the cab and tool boxes down both sides of the bed.

Police are asking if anyone has information into the incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers website and clicking on the ‘leave a tip’ button on the home page. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300, or submit an anonymous text message tip at 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.