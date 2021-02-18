Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Attempted Ambulance Theft

Jacksonville Police are continuing to seek information on the individual who attempted to steal an ambulance over the weekend.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police in their Investigation.

On Sunday morning February 14th, an unidentified black female attempted to take an ambulance that was parked in the 300 block of West Beecher Street in Jacksonville.

The EMS crew was in the back of the ambulance when the female got in the driver’s door and attempted to drive off. She was described to be in her late twenties, wearing a plaid coat, blue hat, and knee-high boots.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward.