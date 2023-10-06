Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Equipment Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, & Cass counties are asking for the public’s assistance in a recent theft from a business investigation.

At 12:45PM on Monday, September 26th, a 2020 Vermeer Skid Steer and a 2005 Felling Trailer were removed from a business in the 300 block of South Main, according to a Jacksonville Police report.

If you have any information concerning this incident, submit a tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click on the ‘Leave a Tip’ button on the home page. You may also place an anonymous call to the hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’

Crime Stoppers wishes to remind the public that if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.