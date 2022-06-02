Crime Stoppers Seeking info on Recent Residential Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 10 am and 4:20 pm on Monday, May 30th, unknown persons damaged a door to make entry into a residence in the 1100 block of Illinois Ave in Jacksonville. According to the report, once inside, several pleases of equipment to a DeWalt Tile Saw were removed.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”