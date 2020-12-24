Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Recent String of Car Thefts

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigations of recent vehicle thefts.

Sometime between 10:30pm on December 22nd and 1am on December 23rd: unknown person(s) removed a 2004 Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer from the 1000 block of Beesley. The vehicle had a white ‘memorial’ decal on the right-side rear driver side window.

Sometime between 5pm on December 16th and 9am on December 17th: unknown person(s) removed a 2003 Ford Explorer from the 300 block of West College.

Also, between the hours of 10pm December 16th and 4:30am on December 17th: a red 2014 Nissan Sentra was removed from Merrygrove Drive. It should be noted, all vehicles had keys left inside.

