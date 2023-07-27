Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Recent Suspicious Fires

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting the public’s help to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in the ongoing investigation of recent suspicious fires in the city.

Suspicious vacant property fires continue to dot the city. During the last week, three more fires were added to the list. The former Starlight Motel on West Morton Avenue, a vacant property in the 500 of North Church Street, and the 1000 block of Hackett Avenue all suffered extensive or total damage due to fires that have been deemed as suspicious by state and local fire department officials.

Officials are reminding you that if you have exterior cameras that might have picked up any activity regarding these suspicious fires, you can send it to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these suspicious fires, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout” Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.