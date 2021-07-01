Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Recent Theft of “Back the Blue” Yard Signs

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of recent thefts.

In the late evening hours of June 29th approximately fifteen ‘Back the Blue’ yard signs were removed throughout the Highlander Heights Subdivision. The suspects were described as two white juveniles, approximately fifteen to sixteen years of age. Both were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black shorts.

Officials are asking that anyone who lives in the area who had a surveillance camera working that evening will contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.