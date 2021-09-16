Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Recent Woodson Vehicle Break-ins

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department in their continued investigation of several vehicle break-ins that occurred during the overnight hours last weekend.

Police reported that between the hours of 11 PM and 4 AM Friday and Saturday, 8 unlocked vehicles at various locations throughout Woodson were reported to have been rummaged through.

A white 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen, while another vehicle had $2,500 in cash stolen from inside. Various amounts of cash were taken from the remaining vehicles. In all, approximately $3,000 was stolen.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to

morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers reminds that if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.