Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin.

Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a garage in the 900 block of Brockhouse Road in rural Chapin. An undetermined amount of cash was then removed. It should be noted the unknown person attempted to enter parked vehicles, as well.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 with the first word of the text tip being “payout.”

If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.