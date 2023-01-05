Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Weekend Shooting Spree in Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigations into three separate shooting incidents that occurred in the city last weekend.

At 1:40 am on December 30th, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of North East Street after receiving a call the residence had been hit by gunfire.

Later that night, at 9:50 pm, officers responded to a mobile home in the 700 block of North Wood. The mobile home had also been struck by gunfire and a dog had been struck who was inside at the time of the shooting.

The next day, December 31st, officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Lafayette Avenue at 2:50 pm for another residence that had been struck by gunfire.

Investigators say no occupants were injured in any of the incidents. It is not known if the incidents are related.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637.

The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.