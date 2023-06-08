Crime Stoppers Seeking Information on Rash of Shots Fired Incidents

Investigations into the rash of shots fired incidents in the city of Jacksonville remain ongoing.

This week, Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of the latest incident of gunshots fired in the city.

At approximately 9:50 pm on Saturday, June 3, officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Allen Avenue for a report of multiple shots being fired at a residence.

Police later found a single bullet hole in the side of the former Birdco Fabricators building in the 500 block of Allen Avenue. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers say that this incident may be isolated from the other reported shots fired incidents around the city that have occurred within the last year.

Approximately seven other incidents have been reported in that time, and Crime Stoppers says that investigation into all of the incidents remains open and ongoing.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning any of these shots fired incidents, or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass, Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIME, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.