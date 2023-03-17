Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips in Literberry Residential Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, & Cass counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation into a recent burglary in rural Morgan County.

According to a Sheriff’s Department report, sometime between 7AM and 7PM on Monday, unknown individuals broke a door to a residence and detached shed to gain entry to a property located in the 2200 block of Literberry-Prentice Road. The individuals removed several collectibles and clothing items from the residence.

If you have any information concerning this incident, you can submit an anonymous tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the ‘leave a tip’ button on the homepage. You may also anonymously call the the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app or by texting to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.