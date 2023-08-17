Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Attempted Vehicle Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties are asking for the public’s assistance in a recent attempted vehicle burglary being investigated by Jacksonville Police.

Sometime between the hours of 5-7:30PM on Friday, August 11th, unknown individuals damaged a vehicle parked at a facility in the 1600 block of West Walnut Street. The vehicle’s ignition was damaged in an unsuccessful attempt to steal it.

Anyone who may have information concerning this incident is being asked to submit an anonymous tip online by going to morganscotttcrimestoppers.webs.com. Simply click on the “Leave A Tip” button on the home page; or place an anonymous call to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via text message at the number 274637. The first word of the anonymous text tip must be “payout.” Remember, Crime Stoppers just wants your information not your name.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.