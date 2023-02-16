Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Church Van Catalytic Converter Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation of a recent theft.

On Friday, February 10th, 2023: the Franklin Christian Church filed a report that sometime in the previous months, an unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter from a white Ford van that was parked on their property.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.