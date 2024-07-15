Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on East Morton Storage Shed Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in a recent investigation of a burglary.

Sometime between 7PM on July 3rd and 5PM on July 5th, unknown individuals damaged a door to a storage shed located in the 900 block of East Morton Avenue. Upon entry, several items were taken including a DeWalt circular saw.

Police are asking if anyone has any information concerning this incident to submit a tip to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page by clicking on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page or by submitting a tip at the Crime Stoppers’ website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Tips may also be called in to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300 or submitted via text message at the 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’

Remember Crime Stoppers wants your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.