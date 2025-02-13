Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips On Lake Jacksonville Break-Ins

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties are asking for information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a string of breaking and entering cases at Lake Jacksonville.

On Friday, February 7th, Jacksonville Police responded to the lake for several reported break-ins. Several campers at Point 3 and 7 had been damaged by unknown individuals who had damaged doors to make entry. It is undetermined at this time if any items have been taken from the campers.

Jacksonville Police are asking if anyone has any information concerning these incidents to log on to the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and submit an anonymous tip. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page. You can also submit a tip at their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the ‘Submit A Tip’ button at the top of the homepage. Or, you may call the Crime Stoppers tip hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember, Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.