Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Latest Suspicious House Fire

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent structure fire.

At approximately 5 am on September 22nd, Jacksonville and South Jacksonville firefighters were called to the 400 block of North Fayette for a house fire.

The house was vacant at the time and had no connected utilities. The blaze was quickly knocked down and extinguished, and no one was injured in the incident.

This marks the sixth fire of a suspicious nature in the city since March of this year. The previous fires all occurred in vacant structures that also had no connected utilities and were located in the north and northeastern portion of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning these suspicious fires or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.