Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Murrayville Mower Theft

Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers and the Murrayville-Woodson Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a recent theft.

According to a police report, Sometime between July 5th and Wednesday morning, an unknown individual removed a red Toro LX468 riding riding lawnmower from a residence on East Superior in Murrayville. The lawnmower has a 42 or a 46 inch deck.

If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or call Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen items, you may be eligible for a cash reward.