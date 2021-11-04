Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Murrayville UTV Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime over the weekend of October 2nd, unknown person(s) removed a 2012 camouflage Polaris Ranger 500 from a residence in Murrayville. A picture of the side by side can be viewed in this story on WLDS.com.

Murrayville-Woodson Police are asking that anyone who sees a side by side matching the description of the stolen vehicle to contact their office or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers asks that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”