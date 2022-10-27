Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Shed Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 4:30pm on October 20th and 7:30am on October 21st, unknown person(s) damaged a door to an equipment shed of a business located in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Upon entry, several items were removed. Among the items taken were a Stihl Gas Edger, a Stihl Gas Leaf Blower, a Stihl Gas Hedge Trimmer, a Echo Gas Weed Trimmer, a Craftsman Power Washer, and a Ryobi Drill Set along with various hand tools.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.