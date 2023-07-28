Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Stolen Home Generator in Rural Chapin

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their recent investigation of a burglary.

Sometime between July 9th and Monday, unknown individuals made entry into a residence in the 900 block of Cylinder Head Road in rural Chapin and removed a yellow Generac Guardian 10 kilowatt home generator, valued over $2,500.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please submit a tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the leave a tip button on the home page, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’ Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.