Crime Stoppers Seeks Info on Recent Theft and Battery Incident

Jacksonville Police are requesting assistance in locating two subjects who are Wanted for questioning in connection to a retail theft and battery incident that occurred this week.

At approximately 5:20pm on Tuesday an unknown black male and unknown white female entered the Walmart Supercenter in Jacksonville and are suspected of removing seven Razer Gaming systems without paying for them.

When an employee attempted to confront the male subject and ask for a receipt, the employee was sprayed in the face with mace. A third person was waiting outside the store in a dark colored SUV that picked up the two suspects and fled the scene.

The male suspect is described as approximately 5’4″ tall, weighing between 120-130 pounds and carrying a black backpack.

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

All tips are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Jacksonville Police are seeking the publics help in locating the two individuals pictured below and/or the owner of the vehicle also pictured below.