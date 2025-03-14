Crime Stoppers: TVs Stolen From Lake Jacksonville Camper

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime over the winter months, unknown individuals entered a camper located at Point 7 at Lake Jacksonville and removed items. Among the items removed were two Vizio flat screen televisions.

The police are asking anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the “Contact Us” button on the top of the page, or visit www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com website and click on the “Submit A Tip” button. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Remember, Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

