Crime Stoppers Wanted

By Seth Gabriel on September 12, 2025 at 11:35am

Local Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s health with locating a few individuals.

38 year old Tony Henson, pictured above, is wanted for violating conditions of release. Henson is a white male, 5’07”, weighing 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown brush cut hair.

28 year old Tony Prather, pictured above, is wanted for domestic battery. Prather is a black male, 5’10” tall, weighing 185 lbs with brown eyes and black brush cut hair.

If anyone has information on the location of either individual they are asked to contact crime stoppers at morganscottcrimestoppers.com or call 217-243-7300