Crime Stoppers Warn of Continued Car Burglaries in Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are asking the public to lock their vehicles in the City of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Police Department has received 5 separate reports that parked vehicles have been entered into and rummaged through with personal property taken over the last week.

The thefts have come from Jacksonville’s North and East sides. Among the items removed include credit & debit cards, cash, and electronic devices.

Crime Stoppers says to double check locking your doors and taking all valuables inside your residence or store them out of sight.

If you have any information related to these incidents, please submit an anonymous tip by going online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click on the “Leave a Tip” button on the homepage or place an anonymous call at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the number 274637, the first word of the text tip must be “payout” or submit a tip on your mobile device through the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Crime Stopper says if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.